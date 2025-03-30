Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,501 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Tenable were worth $8,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 34.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 70,307 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 658.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Tenable by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 920,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,294,000 after buying an additional 201,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Tenable by 19.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 76,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 12,635 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $34.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $50.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Tenable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Insider Activity at Tenable

In related news, CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $138,758.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,295 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,871.60. This represents a 4.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $31,162.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,544.68. This trade represents a 8.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,937 shares of company stock worth $570,418 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

