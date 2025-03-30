Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 118 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Dorsey Wright & Associates cut its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Leidos were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $1,979,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth $4,622,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 99.9% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 27,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $133.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.23 and a 52 week high of $202.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.51 and its 200-day moving average is $153.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 30.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Leidos from $197.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Leidos from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.07.

In other Leidos news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $203,320.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,260.48. The trade was a 19.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $279,278.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,287.36. This trade represents a 15.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

