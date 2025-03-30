The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Seaport Res Ptn cut AES from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Get AES alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AES

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AES Stock Down 0.1 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 8.0% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in AES by 664.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 219,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 190,596 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of AES by 10.5% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 172,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 16,365 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of AES in the third quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AES by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,694,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,286,000 after acquiring an additional 82,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. AES has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.54%.

AES Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.