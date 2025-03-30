The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AESGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Seaport Res Ptn cut AES from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 8.0% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in AES by 664.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 219,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 190,596 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of AES by 10.5% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 172,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 16,365 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of AES in the third quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AES by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,694,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,286,000 after acquiring an additional 82,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES Stock Down 0.1 %

AES stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. AES has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21.

AES (NYSE:AESGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.54%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

