The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.63.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Seaport Res Ptn cut AES from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AES Stock Down 0.1 %
AES stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. AES has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21.
AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.
AES Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.54%.
AES Company Profile
The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AES
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.