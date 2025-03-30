Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 26,112 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,112 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 35,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,084,000 after acquiring an additional 22,957 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 832.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.67 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.15 and a 52 week high of $100.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.52 and a 200-day moving average of $100.49.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

