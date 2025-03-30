CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,056,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,162 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $33,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 657.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.50 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.77.

NYSE:CNP opened at $36.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.91. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.79%. Research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

