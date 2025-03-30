Bullseye Investment Management LLC Invests $948,000 in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 349.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 45,984 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 5.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of GMAY opened at $36.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.39 million, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.83. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a 12 month low of $33.73 and a 12 month high of $37.81.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (GMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

