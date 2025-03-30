Bullseye Investment Management LLC Sells 75,890 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC – Free Report) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,890 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October accounts for 1.0% of Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter valued at $398,000. Encompass More Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter valued at about $442,000. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $595,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 1.7 %
XBOC stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.21. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $31.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.46 million, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.49.
About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October
The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (XBOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.