Bullseye Investment Management LLC Takes Position in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPND. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

XPND opened at $28.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 million, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.18. First Trust Expanded Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $32.83.

The First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (XPND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in US stocks whose businesses are derived from or dependent on technology. XPND was launched on Jun 14, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

