Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,480 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRP. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,449,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,208,353 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,842,000 after acquiring an additional 294,789 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,948,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267,015 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 74,098 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 284,626 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 43,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE KRP opened at $14.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.63. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,454.55%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kimbell Royalty Partners

Insider Activity at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 7,851 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $108,814.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,785.18. The trade was a 13.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.