Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 25,504 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 346.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,504 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17,756.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 23,155,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,012,000 after purchasing an additional 23,025,564 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 199.9% in the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 11,471,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,392,000 after buying an additional 7,646,591 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,993,000 after buying an additional 5,886,366 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 8,530,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,636,000 after buying an additional 5,666,068 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,165,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560,636 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $21.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.73. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.05. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $23.77.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0649 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

