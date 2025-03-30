ATW Spac Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A (NASDAQ:BACQ)

ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A (NASDAQ:BACQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 34,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A makes up approximately 0.6% of ATW Spac Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,974,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,845,000.

BACQ stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.96. Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07.

Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company, which was created for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on June 24, 2024 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

