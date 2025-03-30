Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 2.3% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,542,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,397,000 after purchasing an additional 169,120 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,019,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,656,000. Pollock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,383,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 504,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,298,000 after acquiring an additional 86,093 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $88.61 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $81.16 and a 1-year high of $94.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.2159 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

