ATW Spac Management LLC Makes New Investment in Future Vision II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVN)

ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Future Vision II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 289,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,000. Future Vision II Acquisition comprises 5.3% of ATW Spac Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Future Vision II Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $569,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Future Vision II Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $6,623,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Future Vision II Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,504,000.

Future Vision II Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

FVN stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13. Future Vision II Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Future Vision II Acquisition Profile

Future Vision II Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on January 30, 2024 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

