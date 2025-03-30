O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 690,474 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 9,355 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $42,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 836 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $67.16 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $71.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.11 and a 200 day moving average of $64.92. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays set a $72.00 price objective on shares of eBay and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.54.

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $265,423.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,329,927.52. The trade was a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $378,281.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,709,615.50. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,665 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

