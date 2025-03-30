Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $200.56 and last traded at $201.79, with a volume of 37505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $210.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

Littelfuse Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.04. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 548.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading

