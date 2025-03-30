Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Trading Up 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2,714.99 and last traded at $2,725.31. Approximately 1,449 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 2,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,665.81.
Seaboard Trading Up 1.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,634.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Seaboard Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.93%.
Seaboard Company Profile
Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.
