Graham (NYSE:GHC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $973.17, but opened at $947.00. Graham shares last traded at $951.59, with a volume of 9,297 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Graham from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Graham

Graham Trading Down 2.1 %

Graham Announces Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $940.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $890.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Graham’s payout ratio is presently 4.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graham

In other news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $881.30, for a total value of $140,126.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,534.60. This represents a 26.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Graham

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHC. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Graham by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Graham by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Graham by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Featured Stories

