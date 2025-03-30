Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Shares Up 3.3% – What’s Next?

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.68 and last traded at $37.19. 36,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 28,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.17.
Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $599.65 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 12.15%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLGEA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 264,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after buying an additional 39,694 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Village Super Market by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 76,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 35,718 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Village Super Market by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 460,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,671,000 after purchasing an additional 22,081 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 231.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 16,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Village Super Market in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.
Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.
