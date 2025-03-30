Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Shares Up 3.3% – What’s Next?

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2025

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEAGet Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.68 and last traded at $37.19. 36,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 28,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

Village Super Market Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.17.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEAGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $599.65 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 12.15%.

Village Super Market Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Institutional Trading of Village Super Market

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLGEA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 264,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after buying an additional 39,694 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Village Super Market by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 76,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 35,718 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Village Super Market by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 460,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,671,000 after purchasing an additional 22,081 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 231.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 16,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Village Super Market in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.