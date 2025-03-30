Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the quarter. Chemed makes up approximately 1.5% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Chemed by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chemed from $633.00 to $667.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $605.94 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $512.12 and a 1 year high of $642.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $574.16 and a 200 day moving average of $566.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.43.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.67, for a total value of $1,187,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,957,441.93. This represents a 1.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian C. Judkins purchased 145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $519.50 per share, with a total value of $75,327.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,678 shares in the company, valued at $871,721. The trade was a 9.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

