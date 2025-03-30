Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:PTA)

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.134 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:PTA opened at $19.43 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.03.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund is a close-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund invests directly and through derivates in preferred stock and debt securities, floating-rate and fixed-to-floating-rate preferred securities, fixed- and floating-rate corporate debt securities, convertible securities, contingent capital securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P.

