PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) to Issue Dividend of $0.83

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.8296 per share on Thursday, May 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This is a 22.6% increase from PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.68.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock Down 0.8 %
OTCMKTS PPERY opened at $12.37 on Friday. PT Bank Mandiri has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.05.
About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
