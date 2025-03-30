PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) to Issue Dividend of $0.83

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.8296 per share on Thursday, May 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This is a 22.6% increase from PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.68.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS PPERY opened at $12.37 on Friday. PT Bank Mandiri has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.05.

Get PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk alerts:

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. The company operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.