Tucker Asset Management LLC Has $112,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,867,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,821,000 after buying an additional 2,141,996 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,580,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,864,000 after purchasing an additional 837,887 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,050,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,199,000 after purchasing an additional 28,147 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,964,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,977,000 after purchasing an additional 64,819 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,218,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 4.0 %

QUAL opened at $169.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.27. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $154.17 and a 1 year high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.