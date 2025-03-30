Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $3.77 Million in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,000. Danaher comprises approximately 1.1% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Danaher by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 756,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,776,000 after buying an additional 73,045 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 803,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $184,501,000 after acquiring an additional 469,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,396,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total transaction of $1,277,541.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,149.90. This represents a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $205.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $147.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.57 and a 200 day moving average of $236.64. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $196.80 and a 52 week high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Danaher’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Bank of America raised Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.24.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

