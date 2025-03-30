Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Verde Clean Fuels Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Verde Clean Fuels stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.96. Verde Clean Fuels has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of -0.65.

About Verde Clean Fuels

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc, operates as a clean energy technology company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, natural gas, and other feedstocks into liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.

