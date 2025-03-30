Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Verde Clean Fuels Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of Verde Clean Fuels stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.96. Verde Clean Fuels has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of -0.65.
About Verde Clean Fuels
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Verde Clean Fuels
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Verde Clean Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verde Clean Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.