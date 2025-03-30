Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Sold by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,739 shares during the quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Moment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $18,200,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4,875.9% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,575,000 after purchasing an additional 321,371 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,490,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,846,000 after purchasing an additional 220,973 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.16 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $47.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.03.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

