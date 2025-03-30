Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,589 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLM. Barclays lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $559.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $640.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $670.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $628.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,425. This represents a 27.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Petro purchased 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $454.37 per share, for a total transaction of $249,903.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,514.45. This represents a 6.52 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MLM opened at $477.92 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.50 and a twelve month high of $633.23. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $507.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $538.56.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 12.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 9.77%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.