Westminster Group (LON:WSG) Posts Earnings Results

Westminster Group (LON:WSG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.31) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Westminster Group had a negative net margin of 46.95% and a negative return on equity of 59.72%.

Westminster Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:WSG opened at GBX 2.09 ($0.03) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.67. Westminster Group has a 52 week low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 4.24 ($0.05).

Westminster Group Company Profile

Westminster Group plc is a specialist security and services group operating worldwide via an extensive international network of agents and offices in over 50 countries.

Westminster’s principal activity is the design, supply and ongoing support of advanced technology security solutions, encompassing a wide range of surveillance, detection (including Fever Detection), tracking and interception technologies and the provision of long-term managed services contracts such as the management and running of complete security services and solutions in airports, ports and other such facilities together with the provision of manpower, consultancy and training services.

The majority of its customer base, by value, comprises governments and government agencies, non-governmental organisations (NGO’s) and blue-chip commercial organisations.

