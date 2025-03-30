Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,854 shares during the quarter. Global X Uranium ETF makes up about 0.8% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of URA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 50.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,385,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512,560 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 2,106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 968,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,700,000 after purchasing an additional 924,340 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 742.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 927,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,548,000 after acquiring an additional 817,807 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,109,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,486,000 after purchasing an additional 761,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Derivatives LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,283,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA URA opened at $23.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.04. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.54.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

