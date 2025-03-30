Bullseye Investment Management LLC Has $313,000 Stock Position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 89.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,164 shares during the period. Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QJUN. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,355,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 49.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 221,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 73,115 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,623,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at $1,377,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 239,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 37,875 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Trading Down 4.7 %

QJUN opened at $26.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.77. FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $29.23. The company has a market cap of $473.20 million, a P/E ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.71.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.