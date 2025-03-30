Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Invests $215,000 in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 930 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1,270.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 281.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 8,933.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RL shares. Argus raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.62.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $215.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $155.96 and a 12 month high of $289.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.01 and its 200-day moving average is $226.14.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 10.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

