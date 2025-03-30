FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF) Short Interest Down 32.6% in March

FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the February 28th total of 23,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
FitLife Brands Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of FTLF opened at $12.61 on Friday. FitLife Brands has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $116.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.95.
FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). FitLife Brands had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that FitLife Brands will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on FitLife Brands in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.
About FitLife Brands
FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products.
