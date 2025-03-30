aelf (ELF) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9.89 Million

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $169.83 million and approximately $9.89 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000226 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000626 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 996,446,875 coins and its circulating supply is 739,355,758 coins. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is blog.aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

aelf Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.