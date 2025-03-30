Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI) Short Interest Down 32.5% in March

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the February 28th total of 28,900 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QRMI opened at $16.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.37. Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.18.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.1679 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF

About Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF ( NASDAQ:QRMI Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. owned 0.46% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (QRMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that holds NASDAQ 100 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The fund buys 5% OTM put options and sells ATM covered call options on a monthly basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.