Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI) Short Interest Down 32.5% in March

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the February 28th total of 28,900 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:QRMI opened at $16.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.37. Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.18.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.1679 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF
About Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF
The Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (QRMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that holds NASDAQ 100 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The fund buys 5% OTM put options and sells ATM covered call options on a monthly basis.
Featured Stories
