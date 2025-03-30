Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI) Short Interest Down 32.5% in March

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMIGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the February 28th total of 28,900 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QRMI opened at $16.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.37. Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.18.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.1679 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMIFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. owned 0.46% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (QRMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that holds NASDAQ 100 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The fund buys 5% OTM put options and sells ATM covered call options on a monthly basis.

