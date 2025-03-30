Life Planning Partners Inc Has $1.77 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BCO Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,907,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares during the period. SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 93,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 18,993 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 982,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $60.18 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $53.72 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.99 and its 200-day moving average is $63.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Announces Dividend

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.1376 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.