Life Planning Partners Inc Takes $2.54 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $159.07 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $146.37 and a 1-year high of $176.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $1.0536 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.88.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

