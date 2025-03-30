Life Planning Partners Inc Sells 932 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Life Planning Partners Inc cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6,306.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,966,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,716 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,636,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,026,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,687 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $118,242,000. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,578,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,176,000 after buying an additional 836,945 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,523,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,490,000 after buying an additional 692,406 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $105.19 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.58 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.06.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

