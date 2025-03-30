Life Planning Partners Inc Invests $7.59 Million in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 128,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,591,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $62.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.95.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

