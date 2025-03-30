Life Planning Partners Inc Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 69,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,956,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA VPL opened at $73.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.77 and its 200 day moving average is $74.27. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $79.75.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.4178 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.