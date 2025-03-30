72,685 Shares in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER) Purchased by Allianz SE

Allianz SE acquired a new position in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the third quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ferrovial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 289,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Ferrovial in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,492,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ferrovial during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,159,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ferrovial by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 43,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 16,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Ferrovial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FER opened at $45.28 on Friday. Ferrovial SE has a 1 year low of $36.24 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America raised Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ferrovial

Ferrovial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.