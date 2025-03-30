Life Planning Partners Inc Purchases Shares of 92,264 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 92,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 2.1% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $151.22 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $145.71 and a 1-year high of $183.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

