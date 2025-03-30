180,061 Shares in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Bought by Life Planning Partners Inc

Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 180,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,389,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,727,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 470,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,681,000 after buying an additional 111,301 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $962,000. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $39.68 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $34.03 and a one year high of $40.90. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day moving average of $37.37.

Dimensional International Value ETF Announces Dividend

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.1417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

