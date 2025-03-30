13,969 Shares in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Bought by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,547,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,548,797,000 after purchasing an additional 369,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in United Airlines by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,320,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $588,874,000 after buying an additional 78,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,311,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,526,000 after buying an additional 168,498 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $323,508,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $170,732,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $70.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.45. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Melius Research upgraded shares of United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. TD Cowen upped their target price on United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays set a $140.00 price target on United Airlines and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.75.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

