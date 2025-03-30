Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 41,157 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Dorsey Wright & Associates reduced its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,157 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in ING Groep were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in ING Groep by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep Stock Performance

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.44.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). ING Groep had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 28.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.6526 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is presently 60.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

