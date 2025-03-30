Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 110 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Dorsey Wright & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $284.06 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $206.29 and a 52 week high of $284.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.90.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

