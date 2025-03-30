Strategy Asset Managers LLC Acquires 253 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% during the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.92.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,504.43. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

NEE opened at $70.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The stock has a market cap of $144.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.5665 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

