Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,409,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 71.8% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 12,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $90.81 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $79.68 and a 52-week high of $108.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

