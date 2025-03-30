AIGH Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX)

AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,179,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. Biodesix comprises approximately 3.0% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biodesix were worth $9,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDSX. Barclays PLC grew its position in Biodesix by 1,140.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 21,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Biodesix by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 270,724 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Biodesix during the third quarter worth $10,849,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Biodesix by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 153,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Biodesix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Biodesix

In related news, CEO Scott Hutton sold 83,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $76,967.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 701,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,791.24. This represents a 10.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 128,702 shares of company stock worth $118,406 over the last ninety days. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biodesix Price Performance

BDSX stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $97.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Biodesix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $2.04.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 275.79% and a negative net margin of 66.84%. The business had revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biodesix, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.95.

View Our Latest Report on Biodesix

Biodesix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.