232,432 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Bought by Bcwm LLC

Bcwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 232,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,508,000. iShares Gold Trust comprises 4.1% of Bcwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $58.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 0.20. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $42.15 and a one year high of $58.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.72.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

