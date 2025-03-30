AIGH Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

AIGH Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,799,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Personalis makes up approximately 6.9% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Personalis worth $21,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Personalis by 2,827.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in Personalis by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 25,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Personalis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSNL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on Personalis in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Personalis from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Personalis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Personalis Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PSNL opened at $3.62 on Friday. Personalis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $319.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.48 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 104.52% and a negative return on equity of 66.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Personalis Profile

(Free Report)

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.