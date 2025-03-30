25,435 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Bought by Bcwm LLC

Bcwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 185.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Stock Down 0.7 %

NEM stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.46. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $36.10 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEM. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price target on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.16.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,680. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,840. The trade was a 3.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,758. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

